‘Operation Knock Knock’ nets 13 arrests on drug charges in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County authorities arrested 13 people on various drug charges over a 48-hour period in a bust referred to as “Operation Knock Knock.”
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s narcotics division executed a series of search warrants throughout the county, with an emphasis on rural areas outside Johnsonville, Coward, and the west and south side of Florence.
Authorities executed six search warrants and performed several vehicle stops during that time, according to law enforcement.
Thirteen arrests were made on various felony drug charges, including distribution methamphetamines, trafficking methamphetamines, distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the release stated.
Authorities said they seized the following drugs:
- 74 grams of methamphetamines /ice
- 27 grams of cocaine
- 4 pounds of marijuana
- 37 controlled prescription pills
- $5,490.00 in cash
- Several small-caliber firearms
The following suspects were taken into custody, according to law enforcement:
- Chad Jones
- Stephen Mathews
- Robert Allen Thomas
- Charlie McCullum
- James “Jamie” Gray
- Patrick Stone
- Franklin Dylan Gaskins
- Tammy Powell
- Holden Free Powell
- Abigail Morlang
- Ashley Powell
- Rocky Thompson
- James Powell
“We are going to continue these type warrants because we are focused on eradicating drugs from our communities,” Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said.
Authorities added that Marquis Allison, of 338 St Mark Cemetery Rd., Johnsonville, is currently being sought on felony drug arrests warrants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Florence County Narcotics Division, Lt. Allen Rhodes.
