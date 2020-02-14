Jon Langston returns to CCMF stage for 2020 festival

Jon Langston returns to CCMF stage for 2020 festival
Country star Jon Langston will take the stage at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest. (Source: CCMF)
By WMBF News Staff | February 14, 2020 at 8:18 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 8:18 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Country star Jon Langston will take the stage at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest, festival organizers said Friday.

“We fell in love with this humble boy and we know you will, too if you haven’t already!” CCMF said of Langston in a tweet.

Langston performed at CCMF 2018.

Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headliners.

Other artists set to perform include:

  • Matt Stell
  • Michael Ray
  • Riley Green
  • Joe Diffie
  • Jon Pardi
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Chris Janson
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maddie & Tae
  • Parmalee & Blanco Brown
  • Laine Hardy

The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.