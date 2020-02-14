Investigators to give update on Faye Swetlik homicide investigation

CAYCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are set to release new information Friday morning as the investigation into the death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik continues.
A press conference is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Friday at the Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. Investigators said they may be ready to release the 911 calls at that time as well.
On Thursday, authorities announced that Swetlik’s body, as well as the body of a male, were found as law enforcement continued their search for the missing girl.
The male has not been identified at this time and investigators haven’t said if the man’s body is connected to the case.
Thursday marked day four of the search for Faye. Her family said they last saw her playing in the yard Monday, Feb. 10, after school around 3:45 p.m. They reported her missing to police around 5 p.m.
