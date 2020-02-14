Horry County leaders break ground on new fire station in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – As more and more people look to call Horry County home, the need for public safety services continues to grow.
For Horry County Fire Rescue, that means opening new fire stations.
PAST COVERAGE | Horry County Fire Rescue prepares for 2020 after busy 2019
People in the Longs community are one step closer to have a new fire station serve their area. Horry County leaders celebrated a groundbreaking on Friday of the future Station 13.
The new station will be on Highway 9 East.
Horry County Councilman Paul Prince said the new station is going to be a tremendous help for response.
“Longs has probably got 10,000 people within a five-mile radius or more right now. They’re all trying to get service from the county of fire and EMS and police and all those and they’re looking for, they’ve been looking for it for a long time and finally we got around to achieving it,” Prince said.
County records show construction on the station is set to wrap up in December.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.