Georgetown County deputies investigate after woman shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Thursday night after they said a woman showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
They said the woman came into Tidelands Georgetown Memorial hospital with the injury. She was then transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.
The victim offered little information about the events that led to her injury, but authorities believe the shooting took place at a home on Pennyroyal Road.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
