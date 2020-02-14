Former Florence County sheriff waives right to probation hearing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone waived his right on Friday to a probation hearing following his domestic violence arrest.
The hearing at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center was to look at his recent arrest and see if there is a reason to revoke his probation, according to Peter O’Boyle with South Carolina Probation, Pardon and Parole.
Since Boone waived his right, his case will go straight to a circuit court judge to impose sanctions in a probation violation case.
Boone was arrested last week and charged with second-degree domestic violence and ill-treatment of animals.
RELATED STORIES:
A police report shows he came home intoxicated and began arguing with his wife about finances. The report went on to say that Boone took a baseball bat and hit a cat, along with other items in the home.
His arrest happened while he was on probation in another case.
Back in January, Boone pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of misconduct in office. He was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to one day in jail and five years’ probation.
His probation violation case will be heard March 5 in Lancaster County. The judge will hear evidence in allegations in the case. Afterwards, he could impose no sentence or the full original prison sentence.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.