FIRST ALERT: Waccamaw River slowly rising, forecast to reach moderate flood stage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Waccamaw River in Conway is forecast to reach minor flood stage this weekend and moderate flood stage by next week.
WACCAMAW RIVER
The Flood Warning continues for The Waccamaw River At Conway. As of Saturday morning the stage was 10.5 feet. Flood stage is 11.0 feet. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage by early Sunday morning and continue to rise to near 12.2 feet by Wednesday morning.
At 11 feet, water will begin to cause minor flooding of yards and a few roads in the Lees Landing, Pitch Landing, Savannah Bluff, and Riverfront South communities. Overflow of vast uninhabited swamp and natural boat landings will occur.
At 12 feet, Flooding will worsen in the Lees Landing, Riverfront South, Pitch Landing and Savannah Bluff communities. Flood waters will begin to affect homes north of Conway on Riverside Drive. Swamps will be heavily flooded.
Some light rain is forecast across the area on Sunday with more showers in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Rainfall totals over the next 6 days will likely be .5 to 1 inch and should not cause an additional significant rises on the river.
