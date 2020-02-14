FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns with breezy and cooler weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies continue this morning as the cold front clears just in time for Valentine's Day.
There are a few spots of light drizzle to our west that we will keep an eye on but most locations will remain dry today. If anything, a stray shower cannot be ruled out before sunrise this morning. By daybreak, it's a colder one. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s in most locations with a few cooler readings along I-95.
Skies will clear quickly today with a gusty northerly wind. Look for that wind to bring in a cooler day for those plans. While highs have already occurred at midnight, afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle 50s along the Grand Strand the the mid-upper 50s inland.
Clearing skies will allow for an even colder night ahead. If you are headed out for Valentine's Day, look for temperatures to quickly drop from the 50s to the upper 40s by dinner. The breeze will make it feel even colder for those evening plans. Grab the coat as you head out with your significant other.
Saturday will be sunny and cool with temperatures even colder. We will wake up with temperatures near or below freezing in the Pee Dee and in the middle 30s for the Grand Strand. If you are attending the Ripley's Penguin Dash, bundle up and come say hey to everyone there from WMBF. Highs on Saturday afternoon will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
The next round of changes arrive on Sunday with thickening clouds and the chance of a light mist, drizzle and showers by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the mid-upper 50s.
Warmer weather will return by Monday and Tuesday as temperatures climb back into the 60s and lower 70s, but the warmth will also come with increasing rain chances again by Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.