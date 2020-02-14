FIRST ALERT: Chilly start Saturday, some rain to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Time to break out the jackets as temperatures tumble into Saturday morning.
Skies are clearing Friday evening, setting the stage for a sunny forecast for Saturday. Chilly temperatures continue to move-in as we drop to 33° early Saturday morning. Despite the sunny skies, we’ll struggle to climb through the afternoon. Afternoon highs only manage 51° on Saturday.
The cloud quickly filter back in overnight Saturday with generally overcast skies expected on Sunday. While no heavy rain is in the forecast, we’ll likely see light showers and areas of mist around through most of the day. We’ll slowly warm the temperatures up, hitting 57° Sunday afternoon.
More Spring-like warmth returns early next week as we hit 71° by Tuesday afternoon! That’s also our next chance of more widespread rain as better coverage arrives through Tuesday. Warm weather fans will want to soak it in... Expect the afternoon highs to tumble into the lower 40s late next week.
