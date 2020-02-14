Driver of pickup truck killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday morning in Florence County.
According to Master Trp. Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. 378.
Lee said the tractor-trailer was traveling west on U.S. 378. A pickup truck pulled onto U.S. 378 from S.C. 51, failed to yield the right-of-way, and was struck by the tractor-trailer, he added.
The driver of the pickup truck was killed in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Lee said.
The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
According to Lee, everyone involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.
The name of the person killed was not immediately available.
