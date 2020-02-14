Deputies ask for help finding person of interest in Pee Dee homicide case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help in finding a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
Deputies were called Friday morning to Lindfield Circle near Effingham where they found a homicide victim.
Authorities released a picture of a person of interest in the case. They said the person should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information on the identity of the person is asked to call the FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377.
