Deceased neighbor ‘linked’ to missing 6-year-old S.C. girl found dead, according to authorities

CAYCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities identified the man whose body was found Thursday around the same time the body of missing 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik was discovered.
During a Friday press conference, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said the man is 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor, who resides in the 600 block of Piccadilly Square in the Churchill Heights neighborhood of Cayce.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine an exact cause of death for Taylor, according to Fisher.
Evan Antley, sergeant with the Cayce Department of Public Safety, said Taylor was a neighbor who lived in the same Churchill Heights neighborhood as Swetlik.
According to Antley, Taylor and Swetlik are linked and investigators are seeking more information about the man between 3:44 p.m. Feb. 10 and the discovery of his body at his home.
Antley noted that Taylor had no previous criminal history and was not known to law enforcement.
On Thursday, authorities announced that Swetlik’s body, as well as the body of Taylor, were found as law enforcement continued their search for the missing girl.
Antley said Swetlik’s remains were found in a wooded area between her home and a Napa Auto Parts store. Based on the investigation, authorities said they did not believe she had been in that location very long. Taylor’s body was found a short time later.
According to Antley, a Thursday morning search of trash cans in the Churchill Heights neighborhood led to the discovery of a “critical item of evidence related to our investigation of bringing Faye Swetlik home.”
Thursday marked day four of the search for Faye. Her family said they last saw her playing in the yard Monday, Feb. 10, after school around 3:45 p.m. They reported her missing to police around 5 p.m.
“Yesterday (Thursday) was a tough day, possibly the toughest day of many law enforcement careers,” Antley said. “This has been a tragic situation for our community, for our department and for everyone who has been following the story of Faye Marie Swetlik.”
According to Antley, investigators have no reason to believe there is an active threat in the Churchill Heights community or the city of Cayce at this time. He added there are currently no suspects and investigators are not seeking any persons of interest.
