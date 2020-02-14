Coroner: Body found at Williamsburg-Florence County line was that of missing man

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The body found Feb. 11 along Beulah Road at the Williamsburg-Florence County line has been identified.
Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight said the victim is 33-year-old Lakavis Antwain Harrison, of Florence County. He was reported missing in May 2019, according to the coroner.
An autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina revealed that Harrison was murdered and he died from a gunshot wound, McKnight said.
He added it’s unclear at this time if the victim was murdered in Florence County or Williamsburg County.
