CCU’s Williams scores record-setting 51 points in win over Troy

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Senior DJ Williams had quite the night on Thursday.
Williams scored a school-record 51 points to lead the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleer’s women’s basketball team to a 124-103 win over Troy, according to information from the athletics department.
It’s not just a best for CCU; it’s a best for women’s college basketball this season and the best ever for a Sun Belt conference game.
The senior previously broke the school record with 45 points. Thursday’s win moved CCU into a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference.
