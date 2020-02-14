CCU’s Williams scores record-setting 51 points in win over Troy

51 pts.

• Most pts in @NCAAwbb in 19-20

• Most pts in a @SunBelt conference game, ever

• Most pts at @CCUChanticleers/@GoCCUsports, ever.

• vs. the #1 team in #SunBeltWBB, to become the #1 team



See you on @espn, @Sportscenter, @espnw and #SCTop10, DJ.#ChantsUp pic.twitter.com/5DCeM39TAb