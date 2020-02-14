CCU’s Williams scores record-setting 51 points in win over Troy

DJ Williams scored 51 points Thursday night in a win against Troy. (Source: CCU Women's Basketball Twitter page)
By WMBF News Staff | February 14, 2020 at 11:28 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 11:28 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Senior DJ Williams had quite the night on Thursday.

Williams scored a school-record 51 points to lead the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleer’s women’s basketball team to a 124-103 win over Troy, according to information from the athletics department.

It’s not just a best for CCU; it’s a best for women’s college basketball this season and the best ever for a Sun Belt conference game.

The senior previously broke the school record with 45 points. Thursday’s win moved CCU into a tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference.

