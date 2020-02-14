Carolina True Crime: Suspect in woman’s murder at mall parking lot still at large

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Frances Mae Davis was waiting in the car at the Myrtle Beach Mall while her daughter was shopping. Then, she was shot to death.
Now, more than four years later, Davis’ loved ones are still awaiting an arrest in the case.
In this episode of Carolina True Crime, WMBF News takes a look back at this 2016 crime and one family’s search for justice.
You can find Carolina True Crime on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Apple Podcasts - Stitcher - Spotify - Google Play - TuneIn
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.