Carolina True Crime: Suspect in woman’s murder at mall parking lot still at large
Frances Mae Davis.
By Brad Dickerson | February 14, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 4:08 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Frances Mae Davis was waiting in the car at the Myrtle Beach Mall while her daughter was shopping. Then, she was shot to death.

Now, more than four years later, Davis’ loved ones are still awaiting an arrest in the case.

In this episode of Carolina True Crime, WMBF News takes a look back at this 2016 crime and one family’s search for justice.

