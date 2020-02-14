Forced vasectomy at 50? Alabama lawmaker reacts to pushback

Hollis was referring to a near-total abortion ban law that passed both Republican-controlled chambers of the Alabama Legislature and was signed by Republican Gov. Kay Ivey soon afterward in 2019. The law has no exceptions for rape and incest and would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony unless the mother’s health is in danger. Designed as a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, Alabama’s law was blocked by a federal judge in October.