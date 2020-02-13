Weaver sworn in as Georgetown County’s sheriff

GEOERGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Carter Weaver took the oath of office Thursday after winning the election to be Georgetown County’s next sheriff.
According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the oath was administered in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Georgetown. It’s the same sanctuary where Weaver eulogized former Sheriff Lane Cribb, who died five months ago.
“His passing was sudden and unexpected, which affected us all,” Weave said. “Five months later, we are stronger and more dedicated to our mission of serving Georgetown County than ever before.”
Weaver was serving as the interim sheriff after Cribb, who served as sheriff since 1992, died on Sept. 19 after a brief illness. He was formally elected to the post on Feb. 4 and will serve until January 2021 to complete Cribb’s term.
The regular general election this November will then decide who will serve as sheriff for the next four years.
