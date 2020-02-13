Two arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies seized drugs, a firearm and cash following a traffic stop Wednesday in St. Pauls, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies stopped a 2003 Ford Taurus on Broad Street for fictitious plate. Deputies said they seized heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and $373 after a search of the vehicle.
James Robert Inman III, 29, and Martize Douglas, 29, were both charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In addition, Inman was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, while Douglas was served with an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
Inman and Douglas were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. Inman received a $500,000 secured bond. Douglas a $510,000 secured bond.
