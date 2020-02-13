Two arrested, charged in connection with armed Conway carjacking

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a carjacking that took place in Conway earlier this month.
According to a press release from the city of Conway, Tyrek Dashawn Chestnut and George Edmonds Tre Richardson, both of Conway, are charged with carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On Feb. 5, Conway officers went to the 700 block of Rufus Street after getting a call about a carjacking.
The victim told police he was inside his car in his driveway when someone pointed a gun at him and ordered him out of the car.
That car was later involved in a chase that began in the city limits of Myrtle Beach, the release stated.
Detectives were able to identify and charge the two suspects with the carjacking.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state both men remain in jail Thursday morning.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.