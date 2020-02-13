TIMELINE: Incarceration history of man tied to North Myrtle Beach cold case

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man North Myrtle Beach authorities said is tied to a 1996 homicide case that was announced closed on Feb. 12 has a lengthy prison history.
Investigators said DNA evidence, along with additional evidence, showed that probable cause would exist to charge Ronald Lee Moore with the homicide of Shawn Marie Neal on June 2, 1996.
Neal’s body was found at the Windy Shores II Condominium complex in North Myrtle Beach in 1996. Moore died in a Louisiana prison in 2008.
Moore’s first arrest was in Baltimore County, Md., in 1986. The below timeline takes a look back at his 20-plus-year criminal history.
