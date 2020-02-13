S.C. Board of Education issues public reprimand against former FSD1 elementary school teacher

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A former elementary school teacher in Florence County was issued a public reprimand after she was accused of dragging a student by their hair.
Suzanna Atkinson was a first-grade teacher at Carver Elementary School when she was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children in May 2018. The misdemeanor charges against her have since been dismissed.
Documents from the South Carolina Board of Education showed that Atkinson was accused of grabbing a student by their hair and dragging the student down the hallway.
“The District continued viewing the surveillance footage and found a second incident with the same student. At the end of the second incident, the student appeared to be crying,” according to the Board of Education’s public reprimand order.
Atkinson ended up resigning from the district.
She waived her right to a hearing on the matter and entered a consent order of public reprimand.
The State Board found that she engaged in unprofessional conduct as a result of inappropriate physical contact with a student.
The public reprimand will be reported to all South Carolina school districts and will also be posted on the South Carolina Department of Education’s website and will be public record.
