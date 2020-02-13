Police release pictures of person of interest in Conway shooting investigation

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police released pictures on Thursday of a person of interest in a shooting that sent a person to the hospital.
Officers were called on Wednesday afternoon to the 900 block of Wright Boulevard where they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting put Whittemore Park Middle School on a brief lockdown.
During the investigation, police were able to obtain pictures of a person of interest who may have information in the case.
Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the photographs is asked to call Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
