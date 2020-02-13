Police name 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with deadly Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Hartsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection with a deadly Wednesday shooting.
According to a press release, the shooting happened at East Park Apartments located on Lange Court in Hartsville. Dabry James, 19, is the suspect wanted for the Feb. 12 murder, police said.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has confirmed that a 29-year-old male was pronounced dead. No others were injured in the shooting.
The Hartsville Police Department is still investigating the shooting, but believe it resulted from a disagreement between the two people.
The US Marshals Service and Darlington County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with locating the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at (843) 383-3011 during business hours, or (843) 206-4072 after hours.
