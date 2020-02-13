Authorities investigate after possible bomb-making materials found in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County road remains closed early Thursday evening due to an investigation into possible bomb-making materials, authorities said.
According to Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, members of the State Law Enforcement Division are at Lebanon Road investigating what the sheriff’s office believes are bomb-making materials.
The investigation began around 1:30 p.m., according to Kirby.
He added the scene is right across from Old Landfill Road and neighboring homes were evacuated.
