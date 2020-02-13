Authorities investigate after possible bomb-making materials found in Florence County

Authorities investigate after possible bomb-making materials found in Florence County
SLED and Florence County Sheriff's Office have closed off Lebanon Road after authorities said they found bomb-making materials. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | February 13, 2020 at 5:17 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 6:12 PM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County road remains closed early Thursday evening due to an investigation into possible bomb-making materials, authorities said.

SLED and Florence County Sheriff's Office have closed off Lebanon Road after authorities said they found bomb-making materials.
SLED and Florence County Sheriff's Office have closed off Lebanon Road after authorities said they found bomb-making materials. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)
SLED and Florence County Sheriff's Office have closed off Lebanon Road after authorities said they found bomb-making materials.
SLED and Florence County Sheriff's Office have closed off Lebanon Road after authorities said they found bomb-making materials. (Source: Florence County Sheriff's Office)

According to Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, members of the State Law Enforcement Division are at Lebanon Road investigating what the sheriff’s office believes are bomb-making materials.

The investigation began around 1:30 p.m., according to Kirby.

He added the scene is right across from Old Landfill Road and neighboring homes were evacuated.

Lebanon Road and Old Landfill Road
Lebanon Road and Old Landfill Road (Source: Google Maps)

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.