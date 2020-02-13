MISSING: Indiana mother and 3-year-old son believed to be in extreme danger

(WAVE) – Police in Indiana are looking for Ahron Karl Barowsky, 3, and his mother, Mary Barowsky, 37. They are from Greenfield.
NBC-affiliate station WTHR reports per the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department that Ahron is 3 feet 5 inches tall, 40 pounds, has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
He is believed to have last been seen wearing a red and white baseball hat, a dark blue coat and green pants.
Mary Barowski is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was driving a dark blue 2003 GMC Yukon with an Indiana license plate FI7106.
The mother and son were last seen on Monday.
WTHR reports the pair are believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
Call Cumberland PD at (317) 477-6000 or dial 911 if you have any information.
