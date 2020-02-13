Marlboro County school bus slides off road; all students OK

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marlboro County school bus slid of the road while taking students home from class Thursday afternoon.
Superintendent Gregory McCord said the bus driver was pulling over on Highway 38 near Blenheim and the soft shoulder caused the bus to slide.
McCord was unsure as to why the bus pulled over but did say that heavy rain had just occurred in the area.
The bus was carrying students from Blenheim Middle School. McCord said all students on board are OK and on their way home.
