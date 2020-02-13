Laine Hardy added to CCMF 2020 lineup

Laine Hardy added to CCMF 2020 lineup
Laine Hardy is set to perform at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest. (Source: CCMF)
By WMBF News Staff | February 13, 2020 at 8:27 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 8:27 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Laine Hardy is set to perform at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest.

“His videos on YouTube caught the eyes of the producers of American Idol. After winning on Season 17 at the age of 18, his career has taken off!” CCMF said in a tweet Thursday morning.

Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headliners.

Other artists set to perform include:

  • Matt Stell
  • Michael Ray
  • Riley Green
  • Joe Diffie
  • Jon Pardi
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Chris Janson
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Maddie & Tae
  • Parmalee & Blanco Brown

The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.