Laine Hardy added to CCMF 2020 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Laine Hardy is set to perform at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest.
“His videos on YouTube caught the eyes of the producers of American Idol. After winning on Season 17 at the age of 18, his career has taken off!” CCMF said in a tweet Thursday morning.
Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headliners.
Other artists set to perform include:
- Matt Stell
- Michael Ray
- Riley Green
- Joe Diffie
- Jon Pardi
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Chris Janson
- Ashley McBryde
- Maddie & Tae
- Parmalee & Blanco Brown
The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.
