Investigators announce the body of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik has been found

CAYCE, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) – Authorities announced Thursday afternoon the body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik has been found.
The announcement came during a brief press conference. It comes after a significant police presence was seen in the neighborhood where Swetlik disappeared. The case is being treated as a homicide.
Authorities also announced the body of a male was found during the search of the Churchill Heights neighborhood. That person has not been identified at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time and investigators said it remains a “fluid investigation.”
Thursday marked day four of the search for Faye. Her family said they last saw her playing in the yard Monday, Feb. 10, after school around 3:45 p.m. They reported her missing to police around 5 p.m.
Thursday morning, investigators were spotted going through trash cans set out in the neighborhood where she was last seen. Crews with the Lexington County and West Columbia fire departments were involved in that search.
WMBF News reporter Patrick Lloyd will have much more on the developments in the case Thursday night.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.