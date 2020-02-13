‘I played for the fun of it’: Conway man wins $250K in lottery

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man is now debt free after winning $250,000 playing the lottery.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man won playing a scratch-off Spectacular Extra Play ticket last week.
“I played for the fun of it,” the man told lottery officials.
The man bought the ticket at Minuteman Food Mart No. 56 on Church Street in Conway, according to the press release.
The convenience store received a $2,500 commission for selling the winning ticket.
