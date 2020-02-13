Horry officer recognized for helping break up dog fighting operation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One of Horry County’s finest was recognized at the South Carolina State House Wednesday for her fight against animal abuse.
Lance Cpl. Misty Gore with the Horry County Police Department received the 2019 Humane Law Enforcement Award from the Humane Society of the United States.
Gov. Henry McMaster and representatives with the National Sheriffs’ Association helped present the award to Gore.
In March 2019, Gore responded to a home in Aynor and found 18 dogs in poor condition with injuries consistent with dog fighting. The dogs were rescued, and multiple people were charged.
“We’re very proud to have L/CPL. Gore on Team Horry!” HCPD said in a Facebook post.
