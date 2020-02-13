Horry County, community members discuss concept of future Revolutionary War park

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans for a new park on a historic piece of land in Horry County are moving forward.
The Horry County Planning and Zoning department met on Wednesday with local organizations to discuss the concept of the future Huger Park in Carolina Forest and preserving its tie to the Revolutionary War.
The site located at the back of the neighborhood development called “The Parks,” centers around ten oak trees enclosed with a fence.
Members of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution along with others from county departments visited the site. Afterwards they laid out possible plans for the park from the placement of a Revolutionary War memorial down to the grass and signage.
“We’re trying to make sure that those groups and people get some representation and that’s why they’re here today to make sure that they get their input in on this park” Ashley Cowen, a senior planner with Horry County, said.
The park is named after Revolutionary War General Issac Huger. According to county historians, the King of England gifted Huger the land in 1771.
It’s a project Matthew Breen holds dear to his heart as a descendant nephew of Huger and the Sons of the American Revolution local chapter president.
“He was at the forefront in politics and society so I’m really glad that through the years, it’s continued to bear his name,” Breen said.
Ben Burroughs, the president of the Horry County Historical Society, said they also hope to teach people about the area’s role in the war with plaques placed throughout the park.
"That’s something we’ve kind of neglected, people don’t know much about,” Burroughs said. “We have a lot of that information. We just need to get it into the correct signage and tastefully done to this area.”
The county plans to spend around $169,000 on the project.
