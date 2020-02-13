‘Horry County cares’: Community answers HCPD’s call for sensory kits for cruisers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department put out a call to help them stock 200 police cruisers with sensory kits for those with special needs, and the community delivered in a big way.
The police department reached out on Monday, asking people to help collect items for the sensory kits. In less than 24 hours, their goal was met and surpassed.
The kits consist of a bag filled with items to keep a child or adult’s hands busy. For those with sensory concerns, such as autism, the kits can improve focus and reduce stress during emergency calls.
Community members also requested adding ear protection to the kits, so Horry County police added adjustable headsets to the Amazon wish list the created, and as of Thursday, there are 200 head sets headed to the police department.
“We find ourselves lost in thanks, and awestruck by how much Horry County cares. We couldn’t have done this without each and every one of you,” the police department posted on its Facebook page.
HCPD said more donations are coming in and it intends to put all of them to good use.
The plan is to outfit patrol units, as well as Horry County Fire Rescue vehicles with the amount of donations they have on site.
If more items come in, the department plans to give other offices and public safety agencies the kits.
“We want anyone who needs or could benefit from these items in crisis to have access,” HCPD posted.
The department plans to leave the Amazon wish list up for now.
If you would like to help, click here to purchase a sensory toy kit for Horry County.
