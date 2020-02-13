HAPPENING THIS MORNING: Officials provide update on search for missing 6-year-old girl

The FBI has been involved in the search for little Faye. (Source: FBI)
By WMBF News Staff | February 13, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST - Updated February 13 at 10:06 AM

CAYCE, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) – Officials with the city of Cayce are holding a press conference Thursday in connection to the search for missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

Thursday is day four of the search for Faye. Her family said they last saw her playing in the yard Monday, Feb. 10 after school around 3:45 p.m. They reported her missing to police around 5 p.m.

