Four arrested, charged after drug raid in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Four people are facing charges after a drug raid Wednesday in St. Pauls, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Millionaire Road and reportedly seized heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills, Suboxone strips, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, five firearms and $1,277.
Michael Dwight Blackwell, 29, Mickey Jeffries, 26, Zebian Bullard, 23, and Michael Blanks, 65, were arrested.
The four suspects are facing the following charges:
- Trafficking opium or heroin
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin
- Conspiring to sell or deliver heroin
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- Conspiring to sell or deliver cocaine
- Trafficking opiods
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II and III controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
- Maintaining a drug dwelling
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Blackwell received an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the release, Blackwell was out on bond for first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property, He is currently on probation for trafficking cocaine.
All four suspects were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. Blackwell received a $1,850,000 secured bond, while Jeffries and Bullard each received a $1 million secured bond. Blanks received a $100,000 secured bond.
