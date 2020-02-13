Four arrested, charged after drug raid in Robeson County

By WMBF News Staff | February 13, 2020 at 12:33 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 1:21 PM

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Four people are facing charges after a drug raid Wednesday in St. Pauls, according to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Millionaire Road and reportedly seized heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills, Suboxone strips, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, five firearms and $1,277.

Michael Dwight Blackwell, 29, Mickey Jeffries, 26, Zebian Bullard, 23, and Michael Blanks, 65, were arrested.

Michael Blackwell (TL), Michael Blanks (TR), Zebian Bullard (BL) and Mickey Jeffries (BR) (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

The four suspects are facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking opium or heroin
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin
  • Conspiring to sell or deliver heroin
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
  • Conspiring to sell or deliver cocaine
  • Trafficking opiods
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II and III controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
  • Maintaining a drug dwelling
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Blackwell received an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the release, Blackwell was out on bond for first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property, He is currently on probation for trafficking cocaine.

All four suspects were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. Blackwell received a $1,850,000 secured bond, while Jeffries and Bullard each received a $1 million secured bond. Blanks received a $100,000 secured bond.

