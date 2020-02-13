FIRST ALERT: Dense fog this morning, showers and storms return this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dense fog will create some slow downs and morning headaches here along the Grand Strand. A Dense Fog Advisory is out until 11 AM this morning for thick for across the Grand Strand, including Myrtle Beach and cities along beaches. Give yourself a few extra minutes for that morning commute.
Highs today will soar into the lower 70s along the beaches and the upper 70s in the Pee Dee. The forecast right now would include new record highs today. Afternoon highs at 73° in Myrtle Beach would tie the previous record set back in 1949. A high of 78° in Florence is expected and would break the previous record of 76° set back in 1949.
Regardless, today is warm, windy and a changeable day. A mix of sun and clouds continue as the cold front quickly moves into the area. That front will move into the Carolinas by the afternoon and evening and bring increasing chances for showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
The rain will be move into the Pee Dee after midday and reach the Grand Strand by the evening commute. A few downpours will be likely with gusty winds.
With this strong cold front interacting with warm weather, the risk of thunderstorms is there for the afternoon hours. Right now, the severe weather threat remains low - a level one out of five. A few quick-hitting downpours and gusty winds will be the main threat. Any significant severe weather is highly unlikely. Look for wind gusts to reach 30-40 mph along the cold front.
The cold front will be responsible for the quick drop in temperatures for the weekend. Cooler and drier weather is expected on Friday with highs in the low-mid 50s. Lows Friday night will drop near or below freezing.
