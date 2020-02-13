FIRST ALERT: Clearing out and turning cooler

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers will come to an end tonight with clearing skies and cooler weather arriving by Friday and Saturday.
Gusty winds and showers will continue through the evening hours before coming to an end. Most showers will be off shore by midnight as a cold front moves through the area. The cold front will push the remaining showers off shore and allow cooler weather to filter in.
By daybreak Friday, temperatures will drop into the middle 40s inland and upper 40s along the Grand Strand.
Sunny skies and gusty breeze will return on Friday but with much cooler temperatures. Afternoon readings will climb into the lower and middle 50s.
Friday night will see many areas dropping below freezing especially just inland from the beaches. Areas near the coast will see temperatures in the middle 30s.
Saturday will remain sunny and chilly temperatures struggling into the upper 40s to near 50.
Sunday will bring the next round of changes with thickening clouds and the chance of light mist, drizzle and showers by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the middle 50s.
Warmer weather will return by Monday and Tuesday as temperatures climb back into the 60s and lower 70s, but the warmth will also come with increasing rain chances again by Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.