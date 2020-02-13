Canola oil dispute leads to stabbing in Conway area, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An argument over canola oil led to a stabbing Tuesday afternoon in the Conway area, police said.
Rhonda Gayle Inman, 33, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature.
Around 4 p.m., officers responded to a home on Gary Road for a stabbing call, according to a report from Horry County police.
Police said they found a man with a wound to his upper left arm.
The man said he started arguing with Inman over canola oil while the two were cooking, the report confirms. Inman then allegedly grabbed a steak knife and stabbed the man.
According to police, the man grabbed the knife from Inman and threw it in the sink.
Online records show Inman was released Wednesday from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $2,500 bond.
