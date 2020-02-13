2 arrested, charged in attempted robbery case in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people were arrested in connection to an attempted robbery case in Robeson County.
Deputies were called to Cape Fear Valley Hospital on Sunday where they met with the victim in the case. The victim said two people assaulted him and tried to rob him on Reagan Church Drive.
Authorities said an investigation led them to arrest 43-year-old Amber Little and 40-year-old Jose Hernandez on Wednesday.
The two are charged with felony conspiracy, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapons, second-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.
Little was given a $50,000 bond while a judge set a $75,000 bond for Hernandez. The two are currently at the Robeson County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
