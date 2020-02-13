An urn with cremated remains was found abandoned in N.C. woods. Now deputies are trying to find the owner

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Lincoln County are searching for the owner of an urn containing cremated ashes that was found in a wooded area in early February.
The gold and black urn was found inside a red box on Feb. 1 in a wooded area off Lakeland Avenue, off of Summerow Road. Officials say the man who found it was looking at property to buy when he came across the box, which he said appeared to have been there “for a long time.”
Deputies contacted the property owner, but say he did not know who the urn belongs to.
Anyone with information that could help find the owner is urged to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.
