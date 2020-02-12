Police seek man who robbed Circle K in Florence while armed

Police seek man who robbed Circle K in Florence while armed
(Source: Pexels)
By WMBF News Staff | February 12, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 4:55 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for the man who robbed an area Circle K convenience store.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, officers were called to the Circle K in the 700 block of Second Loop Road around 2:19 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Employees said a man came into the store with a pistol and demanded money from the register.

The robber then left the area on foot, the release stated.

Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black shoes. No other descriptive details about the thief were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at (843) 665-3191.

