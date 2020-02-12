Police investigate after man shot multiple times in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon near Whittemore Park Middle School.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Wright Boulevard, but it’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened.
Conway police spokesperson Taylor Newell said one person has been taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Whittemore Park Middle School was put on a brief lockdown.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the shooting occurred during the daily release time while parents were picking up students, so they did a controlled release. Buses were also held briefly, so some students may get to their bus stops a little later than normal. The school district received the all-clear from Conway police around 4 p.m.
A shelter in place was ordered for people in the area, but officials said the incident is stable and there is no known threat in the area.
WMBF News has a crew on the scene gathering more information. We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.