Parmalee & Blanco Brown set to perform at CCMF 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Parmalee & Blanco Brown will take the stage at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to festival organizers.
Parmalee & Blanco Brown join a lineup that includes Matt Stell, Michael Ray, Riley Green, Joe Diffie, Jon Pardi, and Maddie & Tae.
Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headliners.
The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.
