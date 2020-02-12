Parmalee & Blanco Brown set to perform at CCMF 2020

Parmalee & Blanco Brown will take the stage at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest (Source: CCMF)
By WMBF News Staff | February 12, 2020 at 8:23 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 8:23 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Parmalee & Blanco Brown will take the stage at the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to festival organizers.

Parmalee & Blanco Brown join a lineup that includes Matt Stell, Michael Ray, Riley Green, Joe Diffie, Jon Pardi, and Maddie & Tae.

Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen were previously announced as headliners.

The 2020 CCMF starts June 4 and concludes June 7 in Myrtle Beach.

