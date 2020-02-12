Myrtle Beach questions Horry County Council’s support of I-73 through Facebook

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Facebook post made by the city of Myrtle Beach this week is creating a buzz on social media regarding their support for Interstate 73, but it’s not their stance that has people talking.
The post seems to call out Horry County leaders.
In their post to Facebook, the city of Myrtle Beach wrote that Myrtle Beach City Council has gone on the record twice in the past year, saying they support I-73 and would devote financial resources to the project once the hospitality issue is resolved.
The post goes on to question: Has the Horry County Council voted publicly to support I-73?
Plans to build I-73 go back nearly 30 years to 1991 when it was established as a priority corridor stretching from South Carolina to Michigan.
For years, Horry County has been collecting a 1.5% hospitality fee from cities, such as Myrtle Beach, to go toward I-73 funding. It was an agreement that ran through 2017.
But now the hospitality fee money is in limbo after Myrtle Beach sued Horry County last March, accusing the county of illegally collecting that fee.
The county said they can’t fund the I-73 project alone and in recent months have gone back and forth with the city of Myrtle Beach in legal mediation to restructure an agreement, but have yet to come to a solution.
Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Mark Kruea said the Facebook post was not meant to be an attack on Horry County Council.
”The city has a record, you can look at city council actions that say they did approve a resolution supporting funding for I-73 and I think the question is have other jurisdictions in Horry County, the county council per example taken that action here recently,” said Kruea.
So WMBF News reporter Ian Klein called each Horry County councilmember to find out their stance on the future of I-73.
“I would support it as a partner if we ever get the hospitality fee money straightened out,” said Horry County Councilman Paul Prince.
”I’m in support of I-73 because we are one of the only major metropolitan areas on the east coast that does not have an interstate,” said Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy.
WMBF News was able to get in contact with eight of the 12 members on Horry County Council. All eight of those councilmembers said they are in favor of I-73.
Three of the remaining four councilmen Klein was unable to reach, did sign a resolution in July 2018 stating their support to help fund the interstate but they can’t do it alone.
”The county’s portion of the hospitality fee won’t even pay for it in 100 years,” said Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught.
Councilmembers like Vaught and Danny Hardee said they would need support from other municipalities along with state and federal funding.
”I think this stuff with the city, county, state and federal saying, ‘I want I-73,’ I think it’s time to sit at the table and work it all out” said Hardee.
Councilman Al Allen said shots on social media, like the one Myrtle Beach tried to fire, is like firing blanks.
Representative Tom Rice also released a statement in regards to the future of I-73.
"There is absolutely no question that this project will do more to give our constituents opportunity, and raise their quality of life than anything else we could do. We must stop fighting each other and fight together to get this road built,” said Rice.
Even the Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who was in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday, shared her thoughts about the project.
“I truly believe the governor stands for I-73, as I do. Commerce wants it, I think it will be good. Business wants it and I truly believe everyone will come together to get that done,” said Evette.
The South Carolina Supreme Court has Horry County's appeal on its March 31, 2020 docket.
The state’s General Assembly is also addressing amendments to a bill on Wednesday in relation to the hospitality fee debate.
