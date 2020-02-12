Horry County bomb squad team destroys ordnance found in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you heard an explosion Tuesday night near the Carolina Forest area, you weren’t the only one.
Horry County Police Department officials said an unexploded ordnance was found Tuesday night on Planters Place near Carolina Forest Boulevard.
The Horry County Police Department bomb squad was called in to safely dispose of it.
Officials said the team took it to a location near Highway 90 where it was destroyed. They said all is safe now.
