GRAPHIC: Ohio students flung inside school bus in crash

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX/CNN) – Newly released video shows the inside of a school bus when it crashed and left eight high school students injured.
A crash report says 42-year-old Joseph Thornton was driving a Ford Mustang in Perry County, Ohio, on Dec. 19.
The report says he ran a red light and hit the Northern Local School District bus, which then went off the road and flipped on its side.
Thornton suffered serious injuries, including a broken back.
Injuries to the students and the bus driver weren’t life-threatening.
Troopers said Thornton was driving on a suspended license.
The prosecuting attorney for the county said he expects to file charges in the case.
