Governor McMaster presents proclamation to rock band KISS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Before the iconic rock band KISS took the stage in Columbia on Tuesday, they were greeted by Gov. Henry McMaster with a very special gift.
McMaster presented a proclamation to the foursome at Colonial Life Arena declaring Feb. 11 as KISS Day.
The band is currently on their “End of the Road” world tour that includes 71 more stops as of Wednesday.
According to RIAA, KISS has earned 30 gold albums, 14 platinum albums, and three multi-platinum albums.
If you missed the legendary group, their next closest stop will be in Atlanta, Ga. on Sept. 8.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.