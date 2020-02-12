Former VP Joe Biden held South Carolina launch party in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - Jill and Joe Biden were in Columbia Tuesday night and joined campaign co-chair and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) for a South Carolina campaign launch party.
The Biden's addressed their New Hampshire supporters via livestream from South Carolina Tuesday night.
“They encouraged us to come down and get on the next road here because these are coming up quick, and we knew it was going to be an uphill climb,” said Biden, in a one-on-one interview with WYFF News 4. “That’s not just the first inning, (but) the first batter.”
Earlier in the day in New Hampshire the Biden's thanked supporters in person for the hard work they poured into the campaign.
Biden also touted his support among African American and Latino voters. He said he's looking to South Carolina and to Super Tuesday.
"We feel good about it and we know that (Tom) Steyer and (Michael) Bloomberg are going to spend together probably a billion and a half dollars but we're looking forward to debating on stage and making the case person-to-person as best we can," said Biden.
There have also been a series of campaign ads aired by Tom Steyer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, featuring President Barack Obama in a way that appears to show they have support of the former President.
"I would use that if I were them as well," said Biden. "But he did say that the most important decision he ever made, the best one was picking me as Vice President and we've been great friends, so I don't begrudge that, but what have they done? What have they gotten done of consequence?"
Biden said he looks forward to traveling to Nevada later on in the week to carry his campaign message there. Nevada’s primary will be on Feb. 22.
