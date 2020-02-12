FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth and rain for Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will soar to near or above record levels on Thursday ahead of late day showers and a few storms.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few areas of fog possible near the beaches. Temperatures will initially drop to near 60 and then slowly climb after midnight. By daybreak Thursday, temperatures will be very mild - in the lower to middle 60s.
Thursday will be a warm, windy and changeable day. A mix of sun and clouds in the morning will allow temperatures to soar into the lower 70s at the beach and upper 70s across the Pee Dee. The old record for Myrtle Beach is 73. The old record for Florence is 76 and will likely be broken.
A strong cold front will move into the Carolina by the afternoon and evening and bring increasing chances of showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorms. The rain will initially move into the Pee Dee after midday and reach the Grand Strand by the afternoon. A few heavy downpours will be possible, but no widespread heavy rain is expected.
With a strong cold front interacting with such warm weather there is a risk of thunderstorms. Right now, the severe weather threat is very low - a level one out of 5. A few of the downpours could contain gusty winds, but any significant severe weather is highly unlikely.
Winds will be gusty through the day Thursday reaching as high as 30 mph at times.
The cold front will move through the area Thursday night and off shore before sunrise Friday. Cooler and dryer weather will move in behind the front.
Temperatures on Friday will only climb into the lower 50s with a gusty wind. By Friday night into Saturday morning, many areas will drop to near or below freezing.
