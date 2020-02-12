FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings showers, storms and a big cool down

Clouds skies and warmer weather will stick around today with just a 20% chance of showers this afternoon. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | February 12, 2020 at 3:58 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 3:58 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another cold front will usher in some showers and storms along with our next drop in temperatures.

Clouds skies and warmer weather will stick around today with just a 20% chance of showers this afternoon.
It's a warm start as you are heading out the door this morning. Highs have already occurred in the Grand Strand at midnight with a reading of 70° here in Myrtle Beach. As we go throughout the day, clouds will linger and temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid-upper 60s. While a stray shower is possible, most locations will remain dry today.

While today is warm, tomorrow is even warmer with scattered showers and storms returning along the cold front.
Warm weather continues to filter in Thursday as we climb into the middle 70s. A cold front will swing through the region, bringing a 70% chance of showers and storms to the region Thursday afternoon.

A level 1 (marginal risk) has been issued for tomorrow. The threat for severe weather is slim and gusty showers will be the main story.
While a strong storm cannot be ruled out, the severe weather threat is extremely low. A level one threat (marginal risk) has been issued but this front is lacking a lot of ingredients for severe weather. Look for some gusty showers and a few storms.

The best rain chance this week comes along the cold front with some gusty showers and storms. Severe weather is not anticipated but a marginal risk is out for those gusty winds.
The showers and storms exit by early Friday morning as the cooler weather arrives to end the week. Afternoon highs top out at 54° on Friday and only hit 50° on Saturday.

The cold front drops our temperatures into the 50s for the weekend with a cold start on Saturday morning.
If you’re running the Ripley’s 5K Penguin Dash this Saturday, get ready for a cold Saturday morning! It’ll be a great event but we will need some extra layers for the morning run.

