FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings showers, storms and a big cool down

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another cold front will usher in some showers and storms along with our next drop in temperatures.
It's a warm start as you are heading out the door this morning. Highs have already occurred in the Grand Strand at midnight with a reading of 70° here in Myrtle Beach. As we go throughout the day, clouds will linger and temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid-upper 60s. While a stray shower is possible, most locations will remain dry today.
Warm weather continues to filter in Thursday as we climb into the middle 70s. A cold front will swing through the region, bringing a 70% chance of showers and storms to the region Thursday afternoon.
While a strong storm cannot be ruled out, the severe weather threat is extremely low. A level one threat (marginal risk) has been issued but this front is lacking a lot of ingredients for severe weather. Look for some gusty showers and a few storms.
The showers and storms exit by early Friday morning as the cooler weather arrives to end the week. Afternoon highs top out at 54° on Friday and only hit 50° on Saturday.
If you’re running the Ripley’s 5K Penguin Dash this Saturday, get ready for a cold Saturday morning! It’ll be a great event but we will need some extra layers for the morning run.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.