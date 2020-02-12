Coroner identifies man found dead inside Bennettsville home

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have named the man who was found dead inside a home in Bennettsville.
According to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown, the man has been identified as Derrick Malachi, 53, of Bennettsville. He added an autopsy will be conducted Thursday.
Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller said officers were called to the city’s College Heights area after a man’s body was found inside a residence early Tuesday afternoon.
The exact manner of death was not immediately known, and Miller said the death is being investigated as suspicious.
